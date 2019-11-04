Made-in-Rwanda Phones Aim for Slice of Africa Market
Dubai-based Mara Group launched in October what it calls Africa’s first smartphone manufacturer in the Rwandan capital, Kigali. Mara Phone says its device is the first high specification, affordable smartphone made in Africa to compete in a market dominated by South Korean and Chinese brands. As Ruud Elmendorp reports from Kigali, customers are starting to notice the African phone brand.