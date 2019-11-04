Africa

Made-in-Rwanda Phones Aim for Slice of Africa Market

November 4, 2019 02:06 PM
African-Made Mobile Phone Launched in Rwanda video player.
Embed
Link

Dubai-based Mara Group launched in October what it calls Africa’s first smartphone manufacturer in the Rwandan capital, Kigali.  Mara Phone says its device is the first high specification, affordable smartphone made in Africa to compete in a market dominated by South Korean and Chinese brands.  As Ruud Elmendorp reports from Kigali, customers are starting to notice the African phone brand.

Default Author Profile
Written By
Ruud Elmendorp
Latest Episodes
Mon, 11/04/2019 - 13:28
Trump Impeachment Probe Divides US Voters in Key State
Trump Impeachment Probe Divides US Voters in Key State
Mon, 11/04/2019 - 10:04
Cambodian Choreographer Promotes Healing Through Dance
Cambodian Choreographer Promotes Healing Through Dance
Mon, 11/04/2019 - 09:43
Kitten Lounge Offers Play Time with Kittens and Hopefully Adoptions
Kitten Lounge Offers Play Time with Kittens and Hopefully Adoptions
Mon, 11/04/2019 - 09:33
South African Rugby Captain’s Win Unites Divided Nation
South African Rugby Captain’s Win Unites Divided Nation
Mon, 11/04/2019 - 08:18
Trump Impeachment Probe Divides US Voters in Key State
Trump Impeachment Probe Divides US Voters in Key State