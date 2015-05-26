Major Banks Busted For Currency Market Manipulations

Four major banks have plead guilty to U.S. federal and New York State charges that they engaged in currency exchange manipulation, raking in substantial illicit profits. A fifth bank was caught by federal authorities manipulating interest rates used in business transactions. VOA's Jeffrey Young has details.

