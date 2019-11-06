Making a Virtual Arm Move May Help a Real Arm Move With Stroke Patients
Imagine being paralyzed by a stroke for years. Some researchers at the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine are trying to help in ways that traditional physical therapy cannot – by connecting the brain to the computer and using virtual reality. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee has the details from Los Angeles.