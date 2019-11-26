Malaria and Children

This week on Healthy Living, we look at Malaria, a life-threatening illness transmitted through mosquito bites affecting mostly children in Africa. Dr. Abdourahmane Diallo, CEO of the RBM Partnership to End Malaria joins the show to discuss any progress made toward reducing the illness. Also, can coffee help you lose weight and does menstruating mean change of mood for women? Lastly, in What’s New, a simple blood test could help diagnose Fibromyalgia. These topics and more on this episode of Healthy Living. S1, E16