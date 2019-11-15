Africa

Malawian Midwife's Clinic Report Record Number of Safe Births

November 15, 2019 01:51 AM
Malawian Midwife's Clinic Report Record Number of Safe Births
The founder of a Malawian maternity clinic for poor women says it has set a record - delivering more than 8,800 babies with not a single death of mother or child. For her efforts improving access to safe childbirth, Charity Salima has become known as "Malawi's Florence Nightingale," the English founder of modern nursing. Lameck Masina reports from Lilongwe.
 

Lameck Masina
