Malaysian Burger Chain Struggles to Keep Sizzle Amid Coronavirus Restrictions

April 14, 2020 10:33 PM
Businesses around the world are struggling to survive amid the lockdown restrictions imposed in many countries to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus pandemic.  In Malaysia, a popular hamburger chain is among those coping with a shutdown order for restaurants to close in the evening – a measure that is severely cutting the chain’s earnings.  More from Dave Grunebaum in Kuala Lumpur. 

Dave Grunebaum
