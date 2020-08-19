Mali Coup Highlights Unresolved Issues

In a brief address on state TV, Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita announced his resignation late Tuesday, hours after mutinous soldiers detained him and top officials from his government. Keita’s ouster followed weeks of large anti-government demonstrations in the capital, Bamako. Experts say what happens next is really anybody’s guess for a country that has been marred by years of conflicts and instability. VOA correspondent Mariama Diallo reports.