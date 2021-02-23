Malian Linguists Translate Bambara Language into Braille
Malian linguists and braille experts have translated the most widely spoken African language in Mali, Bambara, to braille for the country's blind. Bambara is spoken and understood by about 15 million Malians, even more than the colonial language, French, making it an important step for blind people. Annie Risemberg profiles a teacher of the new braille translation in this report from Bamako.
