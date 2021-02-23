Africa

Malian Linguists Translate Bambara Language into Braille 

February 23, 2021 09:47 AM
Malian linguists and braille experts have translated the most widely spoken African language in Mali, Bambara, to braille for the country's blind.  Bambara is spoken and understood by about 15 million Malians, even more than the colonial language, French, making it an important step for blind people. Annie Risemberg profiles a teacher of the new braille translation in this report from Bamako.

Camera: Annie Risemberg 

Annie Risemberg
By
Annie Risemberg
