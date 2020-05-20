Maryland Family Makes Face Shields for Health Workers

After Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended contingency and crisis strategies for front line healthcare workers in late March, there was an immediate shortage of protective gears in hospitals. A family in Maryland is doing their part by making face shields at home and donating it to not only healthcare workers they know but also where it is much needed, hospitals in New York. VOA‘s Saqib Ul Islam has their story.

Camera: Saqib Ul Islam Produced by: Saqib Ul Islam