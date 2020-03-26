Coronavirus Outbreak

Marylanders Dance to Lift Spirits

March 26, 2020 06:09 PM
The novel coronavirus has forced people all over the world to stay at home on strict quarantine. But in these trying times people are managing to find a way to stay positive. The French applaud their doctors, Italians sing from their balconies, and some residents in Bethesda, Maryland also are dancing and singing from their balconies to stay positive. Milan Nesic has the story narrated by Anna Rice.

Milan Nesic
