May Day Protests Muted as Coronavirus Wreaks Havoc on Global Economy
May 01, 2020 07:24 AM
Friday is May 1 – International Workers’ Day – which is normally marked by demonstrations in cities around the world calling for better working conditions. But this year the lockdown in many countries means the protestors will be forced to stay at home. As Henry Ridgwell reports from London, there are new warnings that the coronavirus pandemic is wreaking havoc on the global economy.