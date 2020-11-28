Meet Bogie, the Filipino Motorcycle Dog

With a helmet, aviator sunglasses and a custom motorcycle jacket, Bogie, an 11-year-old mixed-breed dog in the Philippines, has captured attention for traveling all around the country on a motorcycle with his owner.

Owner Gilbert Delos Reyes says the pair have visited mountain ranges on the country's main island of Luzon and the beaches of Boracay, a popular tourist destination south of the capital — and they don't plan on slowing down anytime soon.

Reyes picked up the pup from a market for 100 pesos ($2) and said Bogie quickly mastered playing fetch and shaking paws. At 4 months, Bogie was learning to balance on a motorcycle.

"As soon as I started the engine, he would get thrilled and jump on the bike," Reyes said.

Reyes says the canine is not only a good pet, he has been a good guard dog as well. He said in 2014, some men tried to take his gold necklace while he was stopped at an intersection. Bogie leaped off the bike and chased away the would-be robbers.

(Reuters)