The Mental Effects of COVID-19
August 14, 2020 01:08 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
This week on Healthy Living, a look at how Kenya is addressing mental health issues stemming from the Coronavirus pandemic and a mental health therapist in Washington, D.C. offers advice on self-care during these challenging times. Also, a look at how a pharmacy in the U.S. is helping people keep up with their prescriptions while in Africa. These stories and more this week. S1, Ep58