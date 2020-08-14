The Mental Effects of COVID-19

August 14, 2020 01:08 AM
This week on Healthy Living, a look at how Kenya is addressing mental health issues stemming from the Coronavirus pandemic and a mental health therapist in Washington, D.C. offers advice on self-care during these challenging times. Also, a look at how a pharmacy in the U.S. is helping people keep up with their prescriptions while in Africa. These stories and more this week. S1, Ep58

Linord Moudou, VOA English-to-Africa, Writer and Show Host for the Radio Program "Health Chat" and Health TV Segments on "In Focus"
By
Linord Moudou
