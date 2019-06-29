Mexico Steps Up Border Enforcement; US Lawmakers OK Border Funding
June 29, 2019 03:22 AM
Mexico and the United States are scrambling to address rising numbers of immigrants arriving at their shared border. Mexican border guards are stepping up raids against immigrants traveling north. In the United States, an uproar over the treatment of children in U.S. detention facilities led American lawmakers to approve a $4.6 billion emergency bill. VOA's Jesusemen Oni has more.