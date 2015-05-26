Michael O'Hanlon, Senior Fellow, Brookings on Baghdad Driving ISIS Out of Anbar
May 26, 2015 12:05 PM
Listen
Michael O'Hanlon, Senior Fellow, Brookings on Baghdad Driving ISIS Out of Anbar 1840571
Michael O'Hanlon, Senior Fellow, Brookings on Baghdad Driving ISIS Out of Anbar 1840571 audio player.
The Iraqi government, and a coalition of Shi'a militia called the Popular Mobilization, say they are preparing to launch a counter-offensive against the Islamic State, in an effort to drive the terrorists out of recently captured Ramadi, and beyond, to driving them out of majority-Sunni Anbar province. VOA's Jeffrey Young spoke with O'Hanlon on this. TRT 4:17