Michael O'Hanlon, Senior Fellow, Brookings on Baghdad Driving ISIS Out of Anbar

May 26, 2015 12:05 PM
The Iraqi government, and a coalition of Shi'a militia called the Popular Mobilization, say they are preparing to launch a counter-offensive against the Islamic State, in an effort to drive the terrorists out of recently captured Ramadi, and beyond, to driving them out of majority-Sunni Anbar province. VOA's Jeffrey Young spoke with O'Hanlon on this. TRT 4:17

