Middle East Protests: Why Now and to What End?

Clashes broke out early Monday in Beirut, as supporters of Hezbollah ambushed an ongoing anti-government protest. In Iraq, officials say an anti-government protester was been killed Tuesday by security forces and 21 others wounded amid ongoing clashes with security forces in Baghdad. Analysts say mass protests such as these and elsewhere have persisted longer and with more intensity than at any time in recent history. VOA’s Heather Murdock has this report from Beirut