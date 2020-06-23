Middle East Uprisings Escalate Again

When coronavirus the pandemic struck the Middle East, mass protests in Lebanon and Iraq mostly disbanded as both governments imposed strict lockdowns. But in the months that followed, many protesters returned to the streets – poorer and angrier than before. And like with protesters in the U.S. and around the world, gaping inequalities are at the heart of their grievances. VOA’s Heather Murdock reports from Istanbul with Ali Khedr in Beirut.



Camera: Heather Murdock, Ali Khedr, Reuters footage

Video editor: Jon Spier