Military, Firefighters Join Forces Against Common Enemy
September 20, 2020 03:08 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Wildfires rage on in the Pacific Northwest of the United States, having so far killed at least 35 people. Scientists call the fires unprecedented in size and scope while officials say it’s all hands on deck to fight the fires, which have burned millions of acres of land. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports on how the US military is joining the fight.