Millions of US Renters Face Eviction

Up to 40 million Americans are in danger of being evicted from their homes by the end of the year, a direct result of the economic slowdown and massive job losses caused by the coronavirus outbreak. A federal supplement to state unemployment benefits that was providing financial relief to millions under an economic stimulus package, ended last month. And as talks among lawmakers to renew those benefits stall in Washington, many experts predict the housing crisis created by the pandemic will only get worse. VOA’s Julie Taboh has more.



Camera: Jeremy Gossett Producers: Julie Taboh, Adam Greenbaum