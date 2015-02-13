Mini-Probes to Investigate Jupiter's Atmosphere

We'll learn about a proposed mission to deploy a swarm of mini-cube satellites to study Jupiterâs atmosphere. The scientists behind the plan believe that theyâll receive more thorough and diverse data with a bunch of tiny probes versus one larger spacecraft. Andâ¦ NOAAâs newest space weather satellite Discover -- the Deep Space Climate Observatory was sent into space this week from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The White House announced the creation of a new federal agency to analyze threats to the nation's cybersecurity and coordinate strategy to combat them. Weâll hear about a newly developed smart insulin that automatically regulates the amount of blood sugar in patients with Type 1 Diabetes. Showering typically sends water down the drain. Weâll hear about a new space-age shower could change that. Researchers are teaching pet dogs to recognize the difference between humans with happy or angry facial expressions. We'll have these stories and more on today's edition of VOA's Science, Health and Technology magazine... Science World.