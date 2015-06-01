Mobile Media Spies Q&A Yackee Bernard

June 1, 2015 08:58 AM
Much has been written over the years about the necessity of computer users to be proactive if they want to guard their privacy and keep their machines clean of viruses. But as the use of mobile phones and other devices has skyrocketed, surveys show that users have often failed to transfer these precautions to the mobile digital environment, leaving millions vulnerable. V-O-Aâs Susan Yackee spoke about the issue with cyber Correspondent Doug Bernard.

