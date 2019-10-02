USA

Modern College Teaches Ancient Craftsmanship

October 2, 2019 06:03 AM
Modern US College Teaches Ancient Craftsmanship video player.
Thirty years ago, a deadly hurricane ripped through the beautiful city of Charleston, South Carolina, destroying many of its historic homes and buildings. A shortage of skilled artisans meant it took years to rebuild the city. Today, a generation of aspiring artists is learning traditional building skills at a local college where job placement is 100%. VOA’s Julie Taboh traveled to the fast-developing coastal city to see how students and faculty at this unique college meet a growing and urgent need.

