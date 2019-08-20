South & Central Asia

More Bombings in Afghan Monday Amid Backdrop of US Withdrawal Negotiations with Taliban

August 20, 2019 05:48 AM
The Trump administration is continuing talks with the Taliban on a peace deal in Afghanistan despite another wave of terrorist violence these past few days.  A deadly bomb blast killed more than 60 people at a wedding Saturday and more bombings injured scores Monday in eastern Afghanistan as the country celebrated its 100th anniversary of independence from British rule.   VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more.

