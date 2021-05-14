More Justice After Floyd Case?
May 14, 2021 12:05 AM
Inspired by the verdict in the George Floyd murder case, relatives of other alleged police brutality victims in the U.S. want their cases reopened. It’s not so clear-cut. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias looks at the complexities of their quest to seek justice. Be advised that this report contains language and video that some might find disturbing.
Camera: Veronica Balderas Iglesias Producer: Veronica Balderas Iglesias