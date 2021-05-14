USA

More Justice After Floyd Case?

May 14, 2021 12:05 AM
360p | 16 MB
480p | 22 MB
540p | 30 MB
720p | 68 MB
1080p | 125 MB
Original | 155 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Inspired by the verdict in the George Floyd murder case, relatives of other alleged police brutality victims in the U.S. want their cases reopened. It’s not so clear-cut. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias looks at the complexities of their quest to seek justice. Be advised that this report contains language and video that some might find disturbing.
Camera: Veronica Balderas Iglesias   Producer: Veronica Balderas Iglesias

Veronica Balderas Iglesias
By
Veronica Balderas Iglesias
Latest Episodes
Thu, 05/13/2021 - 08:01 PM
Top US Squash Player Trains for Major Tournaments, While Fasting
Top US Squash Player Trains for Tournaments, While Fasting
Thu, 05/13/2021 - 06:42 PM
Number of Unaccompanied Minors at US-Mexico Border Falls This Week
Number of Unaccompanied Minors at US-Mexico Border Falls This Week
Thu, 05/13/2021 - 06:42 PM
Europe Emerges from Dark Coronavirus Months 
Europe Emerges from Dark Coronavirus Months 
Thu, 05/13/2021 - 06:38 PM
This Week in Space: NASA’s Ingenuity Helicopter Hums Above Mars' Surface
This Week in Space
Thu, 05/13/2021 - 02:52 PM
Hungarian Plans for First Chinese University in Europe Prompt Security, Propaganda Fears   
Hungarian Plans for First Chinese University in Europe Prompts Security, Propaganda Fears   