USA

More Sanctions as Trump Shows Military Restraint on Iran

September 21, 2019 01:37 AM
This item is currently being made ready. Please try again shortly.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced new sanctions Friday on Iran's central bank, calling them the most severe sanctions ever imposed on a country. But it appears that he wants to avoid military action against Tehran, in response to recent cruise missile and drone strikes against Saudi Arabia's oil facilities. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this story.
 

Latest Episodes
Fri, 09/20/2019 - 15:45
Motorbike Club Empowers Kenya Women
Motorbike Club Gives Power to Kenyan Women
Fri, 09/20/2019 - 03:12
Pennsylvania Latinos Changing the Political Rhythm in Key Swing State
Pennsylvania Latinos Changing the Political Rhythm in Key Swing State
Fri, 09/20/2019 - 03:03
Maryland Gem: Extravagant Art House Made of Scraps
Maryland Gem: Extravagant Art House Made of Scraps
Fri, 09/20/2019 - 02:52
Trump Administration Revokes California's Strict Emission Standards Despite Its Pollution
Trump Administration Revokes California's Strict Emission Standards Despite Its Pollution
Fri, 09/20/2019 - 02:40
Remembering Afghanistan's War Dead
Remembering Afghanistan's War Dead