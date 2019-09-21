More Sanctions as Trump Shows Military Restraint on Iran
September 21, 2019 01:37 AM
This item is currently being made ready. Please try again shortly.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced new sanctions Friday on Iran's central bank, calling them the most severe sanctions ever imposed on a country. But it appears that he wants to avoid military action against Tehran, in response to recent cruise missile and drone strikes against Saudi Arabia's oil facilities. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this story.