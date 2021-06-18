Healthy Living, Blindness and Vision Loss S2, E102
June 18, 2021 08:28 AM
This week on Healthy Living, we discuss blindness. We head to Kenya where trachoma, a preventable disease that can cause blindness, is prevalent. We hear from ophthalmologist Dr. Hunter Cherwek on fighting avoidable blindness in low-income countries and how patients can administer their own vision exam at home using a smartphone. These topics and more on this week's show. S2, Ep102