Mother's Day 2021 - Music Time in Africa

Heather Maxwell dedicates this episode to recognizing mothers around the world. Every song in the playlist is related mothers in some way. All but two songs are presented by friends and contributors of Music Time in Africa: There’s Bill Odidi and his crew in Nairobi, Kenya; Samed Gaida and his gang in Tamale, Ghana; Maxwell’s crew of MTIA fans from Sierra Leone, Malawi, Kenya, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania USA; and a team of students and resident artist, Tholile X Mathinda at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia USA, led by Dr. Noel Lobley. And at quarter past the hour she plays the full 9 minute 50 second, original version of “Sweet Mother” by Prince Nico Mbarga & Rocafil jazz.