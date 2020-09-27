Muppets Address Coronavirus in Arab-Language Version of 'Open Sesame' Children's Program
September 27, 2020 04:13 PM
Sesame Street and its spinoffs are among the most popular children’s television programs on the planet. An Arabic language-version of the show targets millions of children in the Middle East, many from displaced and host communities. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports the current season looks to help children cope with childhood in the coronavirus era