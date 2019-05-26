Music Time in Africa
May 26, 2019 05:00 AM
Listen
Music Time in Africa - May 26, 2019 5:00 AM
Music Time in Africa - May 26, 2019 5:00 AM audio player.
Tune in at :05 minutes and enjoy 55 minutes of pure, pan-African music. Music Time in Africa is VOA’s longest running English language program. Since 1965, this award-winning program has featured pan African music that spans all genres and generations. Ethnomusicologist and Host Heather Maxwell keeps you up to date on what’s happening in African music with exclusive interviews and cultural information.