Music Time in Africa

December 11, 2020 04:05 PM
Latest Episodes
Sun, 12/06/2020 - 04:05 AM
Music Time in Africa - Stella Mwangi (Kenya-Norway)
Stella Mwangi (Kenyan Norwegian artist)
Sat, 12/05/2020 - 04:05 AM
Music Time in Africa - Vintage Music of Southern Africa
This year's Cape Town International Jazz Festival included a tribute to "Mama Africa", the late legendary singer Miriam Makeba
Sun, 11/29/2020 - 04:05 AM
Music Time in Africa - New Releases from Kenya 2020
Octopizzo releases new single at end of 2020
Sat, 11/28/2020 - 04:05 AM
Music Time in Africa - Ancient Astronauts (Uganda)
Kampala Fire by Ancient Astronauts features Uganda's underground sound
Sun, 11/22/2020 - 04:05 AM
Music Time in Africa - Phinoshey (Kenya)
Phinoshey (Kenyan artist)