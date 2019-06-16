Music Time in Africa - Albinism in African Music

Inside this 55 minute, pan African music radio show: Kwame Ofori joins me in the studio for Song of the Week “Ntade” by Tanzanian Bonga singer Ruby; Bill Odidi brings us a fresh interview from Nairobi with Kenyan singer/songwriter Kamano (pictured here) and my collection of music today is just awesome. Every song is in line with a special theme that’s connected to the date of June 13th. Since 2015, the United Nations has declared it International Albinism Awareness Day. You’ll hear music that is by and/or about Africans living with Albinism from Mali, Malawi, Kenya, Ghana, Cameroon, Senegal, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Jamaica.