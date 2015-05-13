Muslim Texas Q&A Geller Yackee

A group called the American Freedom Defensive Initiative, in the U-S state of Texas, recently sponsored a cartoon contest offering a ten-thousand dollar prize for a selected drawing of Islamâs prophet Muhammad. Two gunmen arrived on the scene and had a shootout with police, wounding one security guard before being shot dead themselves. Pamela Geller is President of the group that sponsored the event...and V-O-Aâs Susan Yackee asked her why she held the contest.