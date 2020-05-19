Muslims Forgo Mosque-Coordinated Burials and Turn to Zoom Memorials
May 19, 2020 05:03 PM
Losing a loved one is hard enough, but when you lose someone from COVID-19, you can't even be at their deathbed, nor attend their funeral due to social distancing measures. For close-knit Muslim communities, including Indonesian Muslims in the US, this means making the most of technology and also praying for their loved ones from afar. VOA's Valdya Baraputri narrates this report from Yuni Salim.
Camera: Yuni Salim
Produced by: Yuni Salim