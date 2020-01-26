Myanmar Military Faces Added International Scrutiny

In Myanmar, an escalation in conflict between ethnic armed groups and government forces over the last year has resulted in an increase in civilian casualties amid mounting allegations of war crimes. With the recent U.N. court ruling that Myanmar must protect Rohingya Muslims from acts of genocide, other ethnic minorities that have been fighting for decades over control of resource-rich territory are coming forward to voice their concerns over past documented atrocities, also carried out by the Myanmar military. Steve Sandfor reports from Chiang Mai, Thailand.