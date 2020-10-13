In Nagorno-Karabakh’s Fragile Cease-fire, Some Look for Normalcy

Last Saturday’s Russian-brokered cease-fire in Nagorno-Karabakh has been broken with fresh shelling in the last few days. However, in this report narrated by Jonathan Spier, Pablo Gonzalez in Stepanakert, the main city controlled by ethnic Armenian separatists in the enclave of Azerbaijan, the truce – albeit imperfect – has given at least some respite to residents.

Camera: Pablo Gonzalez Producer: Jonathan Spier