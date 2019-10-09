Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings - Straight Talk Africa

October 9, 2019 02:30 PM
In this episode of Straight Talk Africa, host Shaka Ssali has an in-depth discussion with the former First Lady of Ghana, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.  Agyeman-Rawlings is the wife of the founder of the National Democratic Congress and one of Ghana's longest serving leaders, Jerry John Rawlings.  In her recent memoir It Takes a Woman she traces her early life and her rise to prominence as the first lady.   Agyeman-Rawlings is a staunch suporter of women's rights and founded the 31st December Women's Movement, an organization with a mission to empower women, and address gender inequality, not only in Ghana but across Africa.  
 

