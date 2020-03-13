Coronavirus Outbreak

A Nation Rattled as Trump, Lawmakers Feud Over Coronavirus Response

March 13, 2020 12:31 AM
Congressional Democrats are at odds with the Trump administration over legislation that would provide a swift response to the catastrophic public health and economic impact of the coronavirus. The battle between the White House and Capitol Hill comes as many Democrats say Trump's Wednesday night Oval Office speech was inadequate in addressing the growing U.S. crisis. VOA's congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more on this historic political battle.

Katherine Gypson
