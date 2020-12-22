Navalny releases audio of plot to killl him

December 22, 2020 01:30 AM

This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired December 21, 2020 10:30 PM

Embed
Listen
Navalny releases audio of plot to killl him
This program will begin at 1:30 AM
This program has ended.

A Russian agent involved in the cleanup of the near-fatal nerve-agent poisoning of Alexei Navalny in August has revealed in an inadvertent confession how the Russian activist’s underpants were smeared with the toxin Novichok by an intelligence unit from the Russian Federal Security Service. Plus the latest on the coronavirus pandemic and a movie to give hope.

Latest Episodes
Mon, 12/21/2020 - 10:30 PM
Navalny releases audio of plot to killl him
FILE - This photo posted Sept. 23, 2020, on the Instagram account of @navalny shows Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny sitting on a bench in Berlin as he was recuperating from a poisoning attempt.
Mon, 12/21/2020 - 12:05 PM
International Edition
Default Audio Cover
Sun, 12/20/2020 - 10:30 PM
Europe bans flights from Britain
Britain's PM Boris Johnson attends a news conference, together with Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Officer and Patrick Vallance, UK Gov. Chief Scientific Adviser, in response to the ongoing situation with the coronavirus, London , Dec. 19, 2020.
Fri, 12/18/2020 - 12:05 PM
International Edition
Default Audio Cover
Thu, 12/17/2020 - 10:30 PM
International Edition
Default Audio Cover