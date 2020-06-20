Navy Fathers, Daughters Share Special Military Bond
June 20, 2020 02:42 AM
This item is currently being made ready. Please try again shortly.
This program will begin at
This program has ended.
There’s a special bond between fathers and daughters, especially in the military. There’s even an unofficial title for high-ranking Navy officers with children: the dadmiral. So in honor of Father’s Day this Sunday, VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb brings us the story of two of the U.S. Navy’s father-daughter duos and how their family bonds have blossomed into something even bigger.