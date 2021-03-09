Nearly 60 dead in Myanmar protests
March 09, 2021 11:30 PM
This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired March 09, 2021 10:30 PM
Listen
Nearly 60 dead in Myanmar protests
This program will begin at 11:30 PM
This program has ended.
In Myanmar's Kachin State, authorities chased and fired at protesters. Since the military took over the government last month, nearly 60 people have died. What's next for protesters and the junta? Plus, a new U.N. report on violence against women. And developments in quantum technology.