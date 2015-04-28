Nepal Quake from Katmandu Q&A Herman Yackee

April 28, 2015 06:14 AM
Many people in quake hit Nepal spent another night sleeping outside or in tents with magnitude four and five aftershocks still shaking the region following Saturday's 7.8 magnitude quake. Officials said today the death toll had climbed to more than 4,300 with about 8,000 others injured...but those figures are expected to rise. Correspondent Steve Herman is in Katmandu and spoke with V-O-Aâs Susan Yackee about what he found.

