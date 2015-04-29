Nepal Quake Village Q&A Herman Yackee

April 29, 2015 06:36 AM
Embed
Listen
Nepal Quake Village Q&A Herman Yackee 1851641
Nepal Quake Village Q&A Herman Yackee 1851641 audio player.

Search and rescue workers continue picking through rubble caused by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Nepal, Saturday. Help has been slow to reach remote areas of the nation with poor roads and rain making travel by land a major challenge. Correspondent Steve Herman has reached the village of Sankhu, east of the capital Katmandu and described the scene there to V-O-Aâs Susan Yackee.

Latest Episodes
July 10, 2019
Young Coral are Fleeing the Tropics
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 09, 2019
Atypical Eating Behaviors Could Be a Sign of Autism
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 08, 2019
Science in a Minute 070919 Astronomers Discover Asteroi
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 05, 2019
Science in a Minute 070819 Scientists Discover Biggest
Algae Bloom
July 02, 2019
Ian Murray on Protecting Children vs. Watering Down the News
Default Audio Cover