Middle East

Netanyahu Accuses Iran of Seeking Means to Hit Israel from Yemen

October 29, 2019 05:32 AM
Netanyahu Accuses Iran of Seeking Means to Hit Israel from Yemen video player.
Embed
Link

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Iran of seeking means to launch missiles at Israel from Yemen, where Tehran supports Houthi rebels. Netanyahu made the remark during a visit by a U.S. delegation, including presidential adviser Jared Kushner and U.S. secretary of Treasury Steve Mnuchin. Zlatica Hoke reports Netanyahu is calling for tougher sanctions against Iran.

Default Author Profile
By
Zlatica Hoke
Latest Episodes
Tue, 10/29/2019 - 05:35
Prisoner Combatants Taken in Baghdadi Raid
Prisoner Combatants Taken in Baghdadi Raid
Tue, 10/29/2019 - 05:27
As Fires Burn, Power Is Cut and Smoke Pours in, Californians Adapt to New Normal
As Fires Burn, Power Is Cut and Smoke Pours in, Californians Adapt to New Normal
Tue, 10/29/2019 - 05:23
US Student Group Works to End Ban On Blood Donations By Gay Men
US Student Group Works to End Ban On Blood Donations By Gay Men
Tue, 10/29/2019 - 05:20
Dutch Dropout's Device Picks Plastics from Rivers
Dutch Dropout's Device Picks Plastics from Rivers
Mon, 10/28/2019 - 05:28
Fenner Wind Farm's Lessons on the Growing Power of Renewable Energy
Fenner Wind Farm's Lessons on the Growing Power of Renewable Energy