Netanyahu Accuses Iran of Seeking Means to Hit Israel from Yemen
October 29, 2019 05:32 AM
Netanyahu Accuses Iran of Seeking Means to Hit Israel from Yemen video player.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Iran of seeking means to launch missiles at Israel from Yemen, where Tehran supports Houthi rebels. Netanyahu made the remark during a visit by a U.S. delegation, including presidential adviser Jared Kushner and U.S. secretary of Treasury Steve Mnuchin. Zlatica Hoke reports Netanyahu is calling for tougher sanctions against Iran.