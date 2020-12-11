‘A New Beginning’: Relief, Hope as Britain Begins Mass Coronavirus
December 11, 2020 07:28 AM
British health officials are warning that people with a “significant history” of allergic reactions should not receive the new coronavirus vaccine that was rolled out in a mass vaccination program Tuesday, pending investigation of two adverse reactions. Britian is the first western country to begin the mass vaccinations, as Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
Camera: Henry Ridgwell