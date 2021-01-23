New Era Begins with Biden Administration

January 23, 2021 12:05 AM

This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired January 22, 2021 05:05 PM

New Era Begins with Biden Administration
Issues in the News moderator Dan Raviv, Columnist for Newsday along with panelists Tom DeFrank, Contributing Editor to the National Journal and Richard Latendresse, Correspondent for TVA Nouvelles discuss the inauguration of the 46th President of the United States, Joseph R. Biden, and the historic swearing in of the first woman and person of African American and South Asian descent as Vice President, Kamala Harris. 

