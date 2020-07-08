New Film Sheds Light on How Domestic Work in Brazil Resembles Slavery Times

More than six million people are domestic workers in Brazil, most of them black women working under precarious conditions. That is the reality shown in the Brazilian documentary “Aqui Não Entra Luz”, which translates to "light does not enter here," referencing housemaid rooms in Brazilian houses, a small area with poor lighting where domestic workers sleep.

The production comes after the Black Lives Matter protests around the world, but also after the death of a 5-year-old Brazilian boy who was the son of a domestic worker. He died after being left alone by his mother’s employer, a story that shocked the country.

In order to complete the film, the production crew has started a crowdfunding campaign until July 11th at benfeitoria.com/aquinaoentraluz.

More information about the documentary at: https://www.instagram.com/aquinaoentraluz/