New Hampshire Voters Early Test of Impeachment Strategies

The impeachment inquiry by U.S. House Democrats’ into allegations President Donald Trump invited foreign interference in the 2020 election comes at a politically sensitive time in the United States. Voters in the first-in-the-nation primary state of New Hampshire are already evaluating a wide field of Democratic candidates as well as the president’s own Republican challengers. VOA’s Congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports on how these voters say the impeachment inquiry is affecting their choice.