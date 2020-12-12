New Hope against COVID-19 as Vaccinations Begin

December 12, 2020 12:05 AM
New Hope against COVID-19 as Vaccinations Begin
Moderator Shayna Estulin, Political and Foreign Affairs Correspondent with panelists Ashraf Khalil, Washington DC Metro Reporter for the Associated Press and Richard Latendresse, Correspondent for TVA Nouvelles, Canada as discuss the top news stories of the week. This includes the beginning of mass Covid-19 inoculations in the U.K. as the rest of the world anticipates the approval and distribution of the vaccines for their countries. 

