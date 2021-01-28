New Year, New Resolutions

On Healthy Living this week, it's a new year which means new resolutions. We'll share some advice on how to manage your stress this year. Also, Fitness and wellness expert Laurent Amzallag shares some exercise and nutrition tips to stay fit and healthy. And in our "What's New?" segment, a look at how space management apps create safer indoor spaces in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines. These topics and more on the show this week. S1, E79