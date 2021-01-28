New Year, New Resolutions

January 28, 2021 02:26 PM
360p | 48 MB
480p | 69 MB
540p | 92 MB
720p | 191 MB
1080p | 374 MB
Original | 2,162 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

On Healthy Living this week, it's a new year which means new resolutions.  We'll share some advice on how to manage your stress this year. Also, Fitness and wellness expert Laurent Amzallag shares some exercise and nutrition tips to stay fit and healthy. And in our "What's New?" segment, a look at how space management apps create safer indoor spaces in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines. These topics and more on the show this week. S1, E79

Linord Moudou, VOA English-to-Africa, Writer and Show Host for the Radio Program "Health Chat" and Health TV Segments on "In Focus"
By
Linord Moudou
Latest Episodes
Fri, 12/25/2020 - 01:52 PM
Your Health and Climate Change
Healthy Living, CLIMATE CHANGE, S1, E78
Fri, 12/18/2020 - 01:43 PM
Post-COVID Effects You Need to Know
Healthy Living, POST COVID SYNDROME, S1, E77
Fri, 11/20/2020 - 11:11 PM
Where Are We with the COVID-19 Vaccine?
Healthy Living, COVID UPDATE, S1, E73
Fri, 11/13/2020 - 11:08 PM
Living with Diabetes
Healthy Living, DIABETES, S1, E72
Fri, 12/04/2020 - 04:59 PM
Are You Interested in Intimate Hygiene?
Healthy Living, FEMININE HYGIENE, S1, E75