New York Arena Becomes Polling Site Following NBA Player Protest
September 05, 2020 03:49 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
About 20 U.S. professional basketball teams will convert their venues into pandemic-safe voting centers for the 2020 presidential election. The move is part of a deal with the NBA players, who briefly halted their participation in the season-ending playoffs to protest racial injustice and police brutality. VOA’s Mariama Diallo reports the latest arena to announce its plans is New York City’s Barclays Center, home to the Brooklyn Nets.